Immigration deal distant as leaders try to avert shutdown

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, sits with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony in Quantico, Va. The Trump administration on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, appealed a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and announced plans to seek U.S. Supreme Court review even before the appeals court issues a decision. Sessions said in a statement that it defied " law and common sense" for a single federal judge to decide the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals issue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal between President Donald Trump and Congress to protect young immigrants from deportation remains distant. House GOP leaders are discussing plans for a bill temporarily keeping federal agencies open in hopes of avoiding an election-year shutdown this weekend.

The continuing firestorm over Trump’s incendiary remarks about countries in Africa is roiling partisan relations. The comments were reported by participants and others and denied by Trump. Either way, they’re complicating efforts to craft a bipartisan agreement protecting younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, plus toughening border security with steps including funds to start building Trump’s long-promised border wall.

Federal agencies would begin closing if Congress can’t enact legislation temporarily financing government by midnight Friday.

House Republicans were meeting privately late Tuesday to discuss their plans.