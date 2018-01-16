Fighting the Flu in the Workplace

This year’s cold and flu season has been brutal. The Centers for Disease Control reports that nearly every region in the United States is seeing an elevated level of cases. This, of course, can have a major impact on the American Workforce.

However, the employment specialists at Robert Half recommend the following for both employers and employees:

If you’re sick, CALL IN SICK: You may be doing more harm than good by trying to muscle through an illness.

Sanitize your workstations: Employers are putting more hand sanitizers throughout their offices. Employees are also encouraged to keep disinfecting wipes near shared workstations or spaces.

Keep it moving: Try taking your meetings mobile with a walk around the building. Find ways to stand and move more throughout the day. This will create healthier habits and potentially healthier workers.

For more information, visit RobertHalf.com.