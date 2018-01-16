Explora’s date night event showcases reclaimed wood and wood-themed art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Explora’s adults-only event will feature local reclaimed wood furniture and wood-themed art.

On Friday, Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Explora will be hosting some great special guests for a night geared toward grown-ups only. Attendees can explore the museum’s hands-on exhibit activities, and hone their skills at paper and wood engineering challenges.

Woodworking and wood-turning demos and activities will be on hand, including demonstrations from the NM Woodturners. Local wood artist Danny Hart will showcase how to create wooden artwork.

Santa Fe National Forest will display tree samples from different forest locations, and Tree NM will be showcasing furniture that was created using reclaimed wood from the Bosque.

For more information, visit Explora’s website.