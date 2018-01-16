Durango man involved in fatal pedestrian crash pleads not guilty

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A man who crashed into two pedestrians in Durango, killing them, has pleaded not guilty.

Marco Ricchi, 46, and 23-year-old Allen Duke, were walking along Main Avenue last year when an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bobby Lehmann jumped the curb and crashed into them.

The SUV finally stopped when it got stuck between a motel and the motel sign.

According to the Durango Herald, Lehmann was charged with careless driving resulting in death after investigators say they couldn’t explain what caused Lehmann to crash.

They say he was going below the speed limit and had only a trace of alcohol in his system. Lehmann’s trial is scheduled for April.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps