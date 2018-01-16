Durango man involved in fatal pedestrian crash pleads not guilty

By Published:
durango crash scene
Photo courtesy: Durango Herald

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A man who crashed into two pedestrians in Durango, killing them, has pleaded not guilty.

Marco Ricchi, 46, and 23-year-old Allen Duke, were walking along Main Avenue last year when an SUV driven by 77-year-old Bobby Lehmann jumped the curb and crashed into them.

The SUV finally stopped when it got stuck between a motel and the motel sign.

According to the Durango Herald, Lehmann was charged with careless driving resulting in death after investigators say they couldn’t explain what caused Lehmann to crash.

They say he was going below the speed limit and had only a trace of alcohol in his system. Lehmann’s trial is scheduled for April.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s