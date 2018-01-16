County Assessor’s Office holding workshops for veterans

ALBUQUERQE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many veterans in New Mexico may not know they’re eligible for a break on their property taxes. The Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office wants to get the word out that they’ve earned it, so they should take advantage of it.

This is the first time the county assessor’s office and the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Affairs are partnering up to provide assistance to veterans. They’re are holding a series of workshops at their office until May.

There are two types of exemptions available. One of them is a service related exemption which gives veterans a $4,000 reduction in taxable value of property. This benefit is also available to widows who have not remarried.

The other type of exemption is a 100 percent disabled exemption that relieves the veteran of all property taxes owed on their primary residence.

County Assessor Tanya Giddings says in the past, veterans either didn’t know about these exemptions or the process was long and difficult.

Now, they are hoping these workshops make it easier for veterans to get the exemptions that they’ve earned.

“When we found out that maybe some veterans who have gone to our outreach say I don’t have this form, {we’d say} ‘okay, let’s send you over to Department of Veterans Affairs.’ By having someone on site we can just do this focus, have them apply, and then we can get them ready and prepared so once they do their form we can sign them up,” said Giddings.

The next workshop will be at the Assessor’s Office on Thursday. Veterans need to bring their DD214 or they can get one at the workshops.

Veterans are also encouraged to apply for this before April 30 in order to receive the exemption for the tax year 2018.

