Colorado Rockies Caravan rolls into the Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colorado Rockies Caravan rolled into Albuquerque Tuesday. A crowd of Albuquerque Isotopes season ticket holders greeted the group at Isotopes Park and were allowed to asked questions.

One of the people in the crowd asked players, all of whom has played for the Isotopes, what was their favorite moment in Albuquerque. “Playing on the fourth of July here in Albuquerque,” said Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman.” That’s probably my favorite memory.” Fans asked questions for nearly a half hour and seemed to express excitement about the upcoming season.

The Rockies finished third in the National League West last season and also earned a wildcard into the post season. “You know there’s been such great support in the years that we struggled and there was great support last year,” said Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich. “I think the expectations are high and the support level will be high too.”

Players signed autographs after answering questions. Fans were excited to get close to Rockies ace and former Isotopes pitcher Jon Gray once again. Gray, like the fans, is excited about the upcoming season. The Rockies focused on shoring up the bullpen during the off season. “To know we’ve gotten better this off season is very exciting to see,” said Gray. “I’m just ecstatic and ready to get out there and play some ball with the guys.”

Isotopes pitcher Austin House was also a part of the group that also included Pat Valaika. House said it is a dream come true to play minor league ball in your hometown, but he is excited about the possibility of making the big club this upcoming season. House has received an invite to training camp, coming off a very strong year in triple A. “I can’t make that call,” said House, about the possibility of making the Rockies this year. “You just got to do what you can do and control what you can control, keep getting guys out and hopefully it all works out.” Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in February.