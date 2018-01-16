City councilor wants Mayor Keller to stop taxing residents for non-existent waste transfer station

Related Coverage Neighbors rejoice as mayor trashes idea of Edith Transfer Station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to cut everyone’s garbage bills and undo a rate hike that was meant to pay for a huge project. It was a project the new mayor just killed.

Last month, Mayor Tim Keller officially announced that he was scarpping the plans for a waste transfer station near Edith and Comanche.

Now that the transfer station is no longer in the works, it has City Councilor Brad Winter wondering, what will happen to the money already collected?

“What they’ve been doing since 2014, was collecting $1.22 from the rate payers, to pay for this new transfer station,” said Winter.

Winter says that $1.22/month rate hike on residential customers has added up to about $9 million.

Now, he’s proposing a bill to undo that rate hike, and give all that money back.

“In my opinion, as one councilor of nine, [that money] should be returned to the rate payer because they paid that thinking that this was going to happen,” said Winter.

Councilor Winter says he tried to reach out to the Mayor’s Office to ask what would be done with the money, but never heard back.

During the news conference last month, Mayor Keller mentioned the money would still be put to good use.

“This facility needs a lot of work and so those are going to go to the kind of work that we’re going to do here at this facility. Then we’ll look at the other needs in solid waste and revisit that,” said Mayor Keller.

Councilor Winter’s bill does not say how the city would return the money to residential garbage customers. He says he’s still working on that and will add it to the bill as an amendment.

While Mayor Keller has said the city needs to keep the millions already collected, KRQE News 13 wanted to know if he would support undoing the rate hike. The Mayor’s Office has not responded.

