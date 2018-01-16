Budget rebound gives governor, lawmakers more options

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Criminal justice initiatives and state spending increases for public education, law enforcement, Medicaid and economic development are at the top of the agenda as the New Mexico Legislature convenes for a 30-day session.

The session begins at noon on Tuesday with the State of the State address by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

State tax income is on the rise as lawmakers begin crafting a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Pay increases are under consideration for teachers and state workers – with an added emphasis pay for the judiciary, law enforcement and corrections officers.

New Mexico government income for the coming fiscal year is expected to surpass annual spending obligations by nearly $200 million. The governor wants to raise an additional $99 million through tax and health care reforms.