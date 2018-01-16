APD releases new details on fatal officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police just released more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex two Sundays ago.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Daniel Saavedra-Arreola, threatened officers on the scene with a knife and a metal pipe.

Police were responding to a burglary in progress at an apartment complex near Central and Wyoming. The apartment manager told police the apartment was vacant.

When officers entered the apartment, they said Arreola came out of a closet with a knife and metal pipe and began swinging at officers. He did not have a gun.

“Had those officers not stayed and they left that scene, or they didn’t go in that apartment to do a search, or had they not done anything whatsoever… You can imagine what that apartment manger would have faced if he went in there as an unarmed citizen facing a threat… I know we would have had a lethal situation,” said Interim Police Chief Mike Geier.

Police did use a taser, but two seconds after the taser was deployed, the four other officers opened fire. Police said 17 total rounds were fired. Two of the four officers remain on leave, the others are are back at work.

At the time of the shooting, there was a warrant for Arreola’s arrest for a probation violation. Arreola has a long criminal history, including homicide, armed robbery and resisting arrest.

