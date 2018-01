ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a pair of suspects who are targeting toy stores.

They say the duo walked into a metro Toys “R” Us on Christmas Eve, filled a shopping cart full of items, then started walking out.

Before they left, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the manager’s head.

Police say the man and woman have been caught on surveillance video at other Toys “R” Us stores doing the same thing.

If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

