Albuquerque man arrested for 7th DWI pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who ran from police and was later arrested for his seventh DWI pleaded not guilty.

Joe Montano, 46, was pulled over for speeding on Eubank near Constitution in November. When police tried to arrest him at a 7-Eleven parking lot, Montano bolted.

Officers chased after him and made the arrest. They found his license was revoked and also found three beers in his truck.

In court Tuesday, Montano pleaded not guilty to several charges including DWI. He’s been convicted of DWI four times since 1992.

Montano is out of jail after posting bond.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps