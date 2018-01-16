Albuquerque makeup company asked to provide gift bags for the Grammys

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque startup gets to be part of the glitz and glamour of the Grammys.

Local makeup company Blush and Whimsy is sending 200 gift bags to the awards show this year. The bags contain the company’s signature lipstick that changes color depending on who wears it.

The owner of the startup, which launched just last year, says the invitation from the Grammys is a big honor.

“To be asked to participate in something on such a large scale like this, it means our message is really getting out there,” CEO Michaela Brown said.

To put the packages together, the company partnered with the nonprofit Adelante, which employees people with disabilities.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s