Albuquerque makeup company asked to provide gift bags for the Grammys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque startup gets to be part of the glitz and glamour of the Grammys.

Local makeup company Blush and Whimsy is sending 200 gift bags to the awards show this year. The bags contain the company’s signature lipstick that changes color depending on who wears it.

The owner of the startup, which launched just last year, says the invitation from the Grammys is a big honor.

“To be asked to participate in something on such a large scale like this, it means our message is really getting out there,” CEO Michaela Brown said.

To put the packages together, the company partnered with the nonprofit Adelante, which employees people with disabilities.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps