ABQ Roller Derby gears up for 2018 with ‘unicorn’ fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Roller Derby is taking off across the nation, and Albuquerque is getting in on the action.

Albuquerque Roller Derby (ABQRD) began in early 2015 with the goal of creating an open learning environment and an inclusive community. The group’s strategies for success include high standards for attendance, upholding sportsmanship conduct, and constantly looking for new skills to further the team. Skaters of any gender, skill level, and any shape or size are welcome and encouraged to join the team.

Albuquerque Roller Derby is a nonprofit group of athletes working hard to make sure local fans see great games that feature respect, diversity and inclusion. Roller Derby is the fastest growing sport in the world, and ABQRD is glad to be a part of it.

As the group pays for their own equipment, travel, and boot camps, they host regular fundraisers to help offset expenses. They are hosting the “Unicorns Can Skate” annual event at Boese Brothers Brewery on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.

For more information on the team, upcoming events and their schedule, visit the ABQRD website.