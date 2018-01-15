World Series Champ Alex Bregman helping APS students with Autism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Houston Astros World Series Champ and hometown hero Alex Bregman stepped up to help students with Autism.

The Albuquerque native teamed up with Albuquerque Public Schools to hand out iPads to Autistic students from Petroglyph Elementary School.

It’s part of his foundation “AB for Auds.” Teachers say the technology helps kids with Autism in the classroom.

“I think being able to reach out and get people to donate, to get people to be aware of what’s going on is going to be big for us, and I think you have to do it when you have this kind of platform,” Alex Bregman said.

Bregman says he’ll also host an APS student with Autism, along with their family, at a Houston Astros game this summer.

