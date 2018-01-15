Woman accused of breaking into house to feed her cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is accused of breaking into her own house to feed her cats.

According to the criminal complaint, 66-year-old Pamela Joplin has been evicted from her home near Paseo del Norte and Louisiana but returned over the weekend so she could feed her cats. She then refused to leave.

Police say Joplin told them they would have to physically arrest her if they wanted her out of the mobile home.

Officers were eventually able to get inside. They arrested Joplin for criminal trespass.

