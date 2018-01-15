Website calls for New Mexicans to ‘fire’ judges during 2018 election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of people are calling out the judges in New Mexico by creating a website highlighting judges’ decisions.

They’re asking voters around the state to do some homework before they go to the polls in November.

For many people in Albuquerque, electing a judge can be a blind process.

“I really don’t know anything about judges so I usually don’t vote judges,” said Robert, an Albuquerque resident.

“I find that tough in many ways. I pay attention as much as I can, but judges are not something someone pays attention much to when it comes to elections,” said Basil Swanson.

That’s why a group of people created the website Clear the Bench New Mexico to focus on what they say are dangerous decisions by judges.

“People get charged with serious crimes, and they get let out on their OR you know and I don’t think that’s right because those are the ones that are doing crimes,” said Robert.

A spokesperson for the website says they are just a group of concerned citizens who want to remain anonymous in fear of judicial retaliation.

They want New Mexicans to essentially, fire judges for letting repeat criminals off the hook.

“These people are the ones that are doing the crimes. Why should they let them out? Not everybody is doing all the crimes,” said Robert.

A few examples, Judge John Buddy Sanchez released Stephanie Crownover on her own recognizance after she was accused of child abuse when a baby died in her care.

Then there’s Judge Charles Brown. The judge is being accused of releasing many criminals before trial. One of the most controversial, Justin Hansen.

Police linked Hansen to the 2008 cold case beating of a 17-year-old Cibola High student.

While many people are not familiar with who the judges are now, they are frustrated with what the judges have been doing.

“It’s disheartening when you see these people get charged with crime after crime, they get picked up for probation violation, and then they get let out,” said Robert.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the judges mentioned on the website for comment, but did not hear back since Monday is a holiday.

