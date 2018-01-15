Kidnapped Sunland Park 3-year-old found safe

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of KTSM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunland Police Department Police Chief confirmed to KTSM that the missing 3-year-old who was kidnapped by her aunt has been found safe.

According to KTSM, an affiliate of KRQE, Victoria Rodriquez was turned over to her father around 9 a.m. Monday by Natalia Figueroa, the aunt.

Early Sunday morning officers responded to the block of Anapra Road and Carlos Agurie Court where they discovered that Victoria Rodriguez had been taken by her aunt.

Figueroa, 31, broke into the house with an unknown cousin of the family and kidnapped the 3-year-old.

Police say Victoria was under the care of her father Jonathan Figueroa.

The Sunland Park Police did not contact the New Mexico State Police to have them issue an “Amber Alert,” since this particular case did not qualify for the alert.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s