Kidnapped Sunland Park 3-year-old found safe

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunland Police Department Police Chief confirmed to KTSM that the missing 3-year-old who was kidnapped by her aunt has been found safe.

According to KTSM, an affiliate of KRQE, Victoria Rodriquez was turned over to her father around 9 a.m. Monday by Natalia Figueroa, the aunt.

Early Sunday morning officers responded to the block of Anapra Road and Carlos Agurie Court where they discovered that Victoria Rodriguez had been taken by her aunt.

Figueroa, 31, broke into the house with an unknown cousin of the family and kidnapped the 3-year-old.

Police say Victoria was under the care of her father Jonathan Figueroa.

The Sunland Park Police did not contact the New Mexico State Police to have them issue an “Amber Alert,” since this particular case did not qualify for the alert.

