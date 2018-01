SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say they are responding to reports of a downed aircraft south of Santa Fe.

Officers are on their way to attempt to locate the small single engine plane.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

#NMSP responding to report of a small single engine aircraft down south of Santa Fe. NMSP and Search & Rescue en-route to locate the plane. No additional information is available at this time. We will update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/L9jE1mfWO6 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 16, 2018

