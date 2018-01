PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Portales involving the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on 18th Street near Kilgore Avenue.

No officers were injured.The suspect is being treated for injuries.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

#NMSP is investigating a police shooting involving the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office. Shooting occurred @18th Street near Kilgore Ave,Portales. Suspect is being treated for injuries. No officers injured,Investigation is preliminary,details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/qGujXPgLpn — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 15, 2018

