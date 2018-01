LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a portion of I-25 is shut down due to ice packed roads between Pecos and Las Vegas.

I-25 northbound is shut down at exit 307 near Pecos and I-25 southbound is shutdown at exit 343 near Las Vegas.

NMSP says packed ice in the area has caused multiple crashes with injuries.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and to avoid the area if possible.

