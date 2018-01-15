Santa Fe superintendent upholds long-term suspension of student involved in high school shooting threat

Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent, Veronica Garcia,  is upholding the district’s decision to place a student on long-term suspension after he was accused of being involved in a threat to shoot up a school.

Police say classmates found a letter on the Santa Fe High School campus that included a so-called hit list.

Aaron Encinias was eventually arrested and accused of writing it.

However, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, one of the other students allegedly involved, Julian Carter, has moved out of the state and wants a fresh start. Carter can’t attend traditional schools around the nation because of his suspension. He can only attend an online school.

The boy claims he overheard the students talking about the letter and thought they were joking. Charges were eventually dismissed against the teen.

Carter’s mom wrote the superintendent Veronica Garica asking her to lift the suspension. Garcia has refused to do so.

