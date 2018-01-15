Report: Small number of people responsible for large share of arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s climbing crime rate is top of mind as lawmakers convene for the legislative session.

“We don’t have enough cops, public defenders, court staff,” explained Rep. Daymon Ely of Rio Rancho. “And then on the flip side, when we put these people in jail, we don’t have enough corrections officers.”

A new report put together for a Legislative Finance Committee meeting Monday shows a small group played a big part on the crime rate in the county from 2010 to 2016.

About 4-percent of people who have been arrested account for 20-percent of all arrests made. Those 4,600 people each have 10 or more arrests under their belts.

Another 28,000 people had anywhere from three to nine arrests over the past seven years.

“We’re arresting a lot of people. Unfortunately we’re arresting the same people over and over again,” Albuquerque Police Department Officer Simon Drobik has said.

To put the impact into perspective, the number of violent and property crimes in the country’s 30 largest cities went down by 2-percent in 2016 while Albuquerque’s rate spiked by a whopping 26-percent, according to the report.

“There’s a group that really is just running rampant and it’ll be hard to corral that because they are dragging the city of Albuquerque down,” said Rep. Jim Townsend, who represents Chaves, Eddy and Otero counties.

Rep. Ely believes he has a solution that would require approximately $100 million a year from the severance tax permanent fund to pay for more police, prosecutors and to go toward behavioral health and substance abuse programs.

“And then when these criminals get out, which they will – a lot of them have mental illness and a lot of them have substance abuse, and we do not have a system in place to address it because we’ve starved that system, and we have to rebuild it from scratch,” he said.

If passed, that proposal would go on a statewide ballot for the voters to decide.

