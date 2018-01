ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for your help identifying three people who stole a puppy from the Farmington Animal Shelter.

It happened Saturday. Police say they came and left in a yellow Chevy Camero.

If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip to San Juan County Crime Stoppers.

