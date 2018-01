ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native could soon be a Grammy winner.

Raul Midon has been nominated for best jazz vocal album. Midon was born in New Mexico and has been blind since birth.

His music career started in the late ’90s and his style is a little jazz-rock mixed with flamenco.

He appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2006 for his debut album and has released eight albums since.

Look for Raul Midon when the Grammys air on CBS, Sunday Jan. 28.

