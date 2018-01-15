New Mexico Green chile’s increasing popularity, putting strain on local supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico green chile is becoming so popular around the country, New Mexicans may have to resort to eating chile grown in other places.

You can put it on pretty much anything.

“Beans and chile or enchiladas or like Spanish rice you definitely want to have the green chile in there. It seems to add to the flavor,” said Adam Mora.

People will tell you the best place to get it is right here in New Mexico.

“Green chile is unique to this area it’s something you can’t get anywhere else,” said Richard Leung.

It’s not just New Mexicans that are craving it.

“There is a lot more demand on a national level. I think people can eat hotter food now,” said Carol Wight, New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO.

Wight said the increasing national demand for New Mexico green chile is putting a strain on farmers and the local supply.

“When we lived in Virginia we had what they called ‘New Mexican green chile’ in restaurants and it was still not the same so we had it shipped to us on dry ice,” Leung said.

“But always it’s a seasonal crop so we have situations where there is less green chile or less chile available,” Wight said.

Wight said locals should not panic just yet, they will still be able to get their green chile, it just might not be New Mexico grown.

“Sometimes we have to go to other markets for it,” Wight said.

Wight said some restaurants are looking to states like Texas or Arizona to ensure they don’t run out. It is an effort that comes with a slight sacrifice.

“If it’s not New Mexico grown it’s probably not as good,” Wight said.

The restaurant association also said the state has worked hard to improve brand recognition for New Mexico green chile across the country, which has increased the demand. The acreage devoted to growing chile in the state has remained stagnant.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps