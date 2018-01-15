MLK Events Throughout New Mexico

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates and honors the life and work of one of the greatest civil rights leaders in history. To commemorate the occasion, Cathryn McGill, founder of the Black History Organizing Committee, stops by to share Dr. King’s legacy of service, as well as special events taking place state-wide.

Those include a commemorative breakfast, symposiums and panel discussions, as well as a community solidarity march and candlelight vigil in Belen.

For a complete listing of events, visit NMMLKSC.org.