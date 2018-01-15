MLK Day food pantry held for Albuquerque seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque seniors got to grocery shop for free thanks to their community.

Monday, dozens of volunteers with the city’s Senior Corps worked at the Senior Food Pantry held each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers say it’s an important service for an often under-nourished population.

“Many live in poverty and live day to day to decide, are they going to feed themselves, are they going to take care of their medication, how are they going to pay for rent?” Jorja Armijo-Brasher, Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, said.

The event is set up so that seniors can browse tables of donated food and pick up the items they want.

