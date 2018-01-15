MLK Day food pantry held for Albuquerque seniors

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque seniors got to grocery shop for free thanks to their community.

Monday, dozens of volunteers with the city’s Senior Corps worked at the Senior Food Pantry held each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers say it’s an important service for an often under-nourished population.

“Many live in poverty and live day to day to decide, are they going to feed themselves, are they going to take care of their medication, how are they going to pay for rent?” Jorja Armijo-Brasher, Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, said.

The event is set up so that seniors can browse tables of donated food and pick up the items they want.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s