Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several events around the city are planned to honor the civil rights leader.

Monday is the 22nd MLK Commemorative Breakfast highlighting scholarships for college. The event takes place at 8 a.m. at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel.

Mayor Tim Keller will be among those in attendance for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon of Southern Christian which is happening at noon in Rio Rancho.

Also, government offices will also be closed today.

