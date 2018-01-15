Man accused of trying to assault woman on Albuquerque campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old was arrested for trying to sexually assault a woman on a metro-area college campus.

It happened Sunday at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) on Coors.

A female student told Albuquerque Police she went on a walk with 23-year-old Tehilape Clairmont.

When she asked him to take her back to her dorm, she claims Clairmont forced her into a restroom.

A security guard came across them and scared Clairmont off.

He was arrested and is still locked up Monday night.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps