Man accused of trying to assault woman on Albuquerque campus

By Published:
Tehilape Clairmont
Tehilape Clairmont

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old was arrested for trying to sexually assault a woman on a metro-area college campus.

It happened Sunday at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) on Coors.

A female student told Albuquerque Police she went on a walk with 23-year-old Tehilape Clairmont.

When she asked him to take her back to her dorm, she claims Clairmont forced her into a restroom.

A security guard came across them and scared Clairmont off.

He was arrested and is still locked up Monday night.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s