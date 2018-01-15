Lower score for Santa Fe prep school fixed after data error

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Santa Fe district-chartered school has had its state grade for 2016-17 raised from a “B” to an “A” after a data error led to a miscalculation.

The New Mexico Public Education Department made the change for the Academy for Technology and the Classics.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the college-preparatory school that serves nearly 400 students in grades 7-12 now has logged its fifth straight “A” since the state implemented the school grading system in 2012-13.

Santa Fe Public Schools reportedly failed to submit some information to the state regarding ATC students’ participation in the rigorous Advanced Placement classes as well as scores on end-of-year AP tests.

That data improved ATC’s score in a category measuring its success at preparing students for college and careers following graduation.