Lobo Men’s Basketball looks for first road win in conference at UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 3-3 conference Lobos have yet to win a game on the road in Mountain West play this season. They are coming off of a tough loss to Fresno State on Saturday, in a game where Head Coach Paul Weir believes the Bulldogs found a rhythm on offense.

Defense has been a key this whole season for Weir’s Lobos and Fresno State was a bad match-up for this team. Their size, speed and power really made it hard for the Lobos to defend efficiently. Defense will of course be a key going into their next game, which is also on the road in Las Vegas, Nevada, against a UNLV team that is 13-4 overall and 2-2 in MW play.

Coach Weir said that his team has a zero margin for error on defense, and really that can’t translate to all phases of the game for this team.

“We just talked after the Fresno State game and I said, the reality is for us to do the things that we all want to do, everyone has to play well. Whatever our top five or six things are we have to nail on all of those. To win a game at Fresno, to win a game in the Mountain West tournament, to win a game at UNLV. So, I don’t want to have to say, hey this guy is going to have to have a good game. I think we need all of them and that’s just the reality of how many bullets we have in the gun,” said Paul Weir.

This match-up will also be a reunion for Marvin Menzies and Paul Weir, as Weir assisted under Menzies at NMSU for nine years. That game will be at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be shown on ESPN 3.