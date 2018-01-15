Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly to partly clear sky. An incoming cold front will begin its trek across eastern NM this afternoon – expect increasing winds, decreasing temperatures and an uptick in cloud cover as the day progresses. For those east of the Central Mountains, we’ll likely hit our high temperatures late this morning as colder air fills in behind the front this afternoon. A few spotty snow showers are also likely to develop along and east of the Northern, Central and Southern Mountains. A couple of inches of snow accumulation is possible. For the majority of us, winds will be the bigger issue. The Albuquerque-metro area can expect winds to gradually pick up late day, peaking overnight with sustained winds 15-25mph / gusting to 35mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy freezing fog is likely for areas along and east of the Central Mountains Tuesday morning – extra time for the morning commute is advised. Much cooler temperatures can be expected nearly statewide with the ABQ-metro area losing 10° off Monday’s highs. Expect a mix of 30s and 40s under a mostly sunny sky. No rain or snow is expected.