Ken Giles is ready for a strong season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – World Series Champion Ken Giles was in Albuquerque over the weekend helping with a local charity called “Strike out Cancer,” but while in town KRQE Sports had the chance to talk with the Houston closer and find out how his offseason is going.

“I’m a stay-at-home guy. I have a one-and-a-half year-old now. All my time and attention goes to my family, so my wife and my kid right now. When season starts my time is very limited with them. So, I take advantage of that,” said Ken Giles.

Ken says this offseason has been the shortest of his career, but he wouldn’t change it for the world. He is coming off of a rough post season performance, but 100-miles Giles isn’t letting that hinder him from getting better and showing what he has next season.

“The past is the past, I mean I have to learn from my experiences. It was my first time though, I mean nothing is going to be perfect, nothing is going to be great as always, but at the very end we came up on top and that’s all that mattered. I am just going to learn from my experience and make the best out of it,” said Ken Giles.