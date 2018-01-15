John’s Monday Evening Forecast

A cold front continues to work its way across New Mexico. Temperatures across the east have fallen as much as 30° behind the front. Some light east slope snow will be possible across the northern high terrain and briefly over the Sacramento Mountains overnight. The cooler air will work into the Albuquerque metro area, cooling temps to the low 40s for Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up through the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure starts to edge back into the state. However, another storm system will drop into northern New Mexico this weekend, cooling temperatures and giving the north another shot at some light snow.