January 15th Morning Rush: Massive sinkhole forms in font of Albuquerque home

1. An Albuquerque couple is without a home after a massive sinkhole opened up in front of their house. The Water Utility Authority says the sinkhole was caused by a car running into the fire hydrant right outside the home early Sunday morning. The crash caused the water to flood the front yard and eventually, the sinkhole opened up. The Albuquerque Police Department says they don’t have any information about the car that caused the mess.

2. A New Mexico gun shop owner is defending his Martin Luther King Jr. Day advertisement. Readers are calling the ad disturbing and ironic. In Sunday’s Albuquerque Journal, Los Ranchos Gun Shop promoted 10 percent off all accessories with the purchase of a gun for MLK Day, but many say they’re bothered by the sales tactic and are calling it insensitive. The owner says he didn’t mean to offend anyone. He believes the ad is consistent with Dr. King’s mission of equality. This year marks 50 years since Dr. King’s assassination.

3. A chilly and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly to partly clear sky. An incoming cold front will begin its trek across eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Expect increasing winds, decreasing temperatures and an uptick in cloud cover as the day progresses.

4. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program of Central New Mexico says they’re in great need of female volunteers. The program director says now is a crucial time to get that message out especially with the female empowerment movement sweeping the nation. Right now about 600 women serve as mentors. However, about 100 more volunteers are needed especially for girls ages 12 to 15.

5. Monday people all over the nation are honoring the work of Martin Luther King Jr. People are encouraged to do acts of service. Today is the 22nd MLK Commemorative Breakfast highlighting scholarships for college. That starts at 8 a.m. at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel. Also, Mayor Tim Keller will attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon of Southern Christian at noon in Rio Rancho. Government offices will also be closed today.

Morning’s Top Stories