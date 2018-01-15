Hidden History: New York church holds deep roots in the abolitionist movement

KXAN.com Staff Published: Updated:

A small church in Central New York played a large role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad.

Located in Volney, about 30 miles north of Syracuse, Bristol Hill Congregational United Church of Christ is known as an icon of the Underground Railroad, helping fugitive slaves on their journey to freedom.

The church was organized in 1812 in an unprecedented way and built between 1831 and 1835. In the Bristol Hill congregation, blacks and whites worshipped together and fought to end slavery.

“We have documented records from the time that African Americans and European Americans built this church and formed this church,” said Jim Hinman, former pastor of Bristol Hill.

Because of Lake Ontario and its importance as a route to escape the United States into Canada, Hinman says the church was a key stop.

“Not only did white people hide fugitive slaves of this church, but they also made resolutions in the church that slavery was a sin,” said Hinman.

In a resolution, the church vowed to free slaves and abolitionists in the church hid slaves in their homes in Gilbert Mills, which is about two miles away from the church.

Members of the church formed a vigilance committee and harbored slaves, helping them in their journey to freedom.

Bristol Hill is now listed on New York’s Underground Railroad Heritage Trail, as well as New York State’s and National Register of Historic Places and the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Hidden History

Hidden History: New York church holds deep roots in the abolitionist movement - A small church in Central New York played a large role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad. Located in Volney, about 3…
Hidden History: ECU’S first black student to desegregate and graduate -  Laura Marie Leary Elliot, the first African-American to desegregate and graduate from East Carolina University, is considered a historical …
Hidden History: A Virginia church lets freedom ring for the future - Oftentimes we celebrate Black History Month with great stories about unforgettable people who helped to make our country what it is today.  …
Hidden History: American music sprang from a New Orleans park - The musical contributions of Louisiana’s African-American community play a rich part in United States history. The culture of Louisiana itse…
Hidden History: A spot along the Mississipi once offered a chance at freedom - The Mississippi River carries every drop of water that flows down from two-thirds of the continent. From Minnesota to Louisiana, the water r…
Hidden History: Plantation brings dark past into the light - More than 200 years ago, hundreds of men, women and children called the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana home. But home didn’t mean …
Hidden History: Blind prodigy almost never played a note - In September the nation celebrated the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. Designed by…
Hidden History: Sanitation strikers stood up, became symbols of the struggle - Memphis, TN – Enika Hilliard owns Miss Girlie’s Soulfood Restaurant in North Memphis. It’s been the go-to place for a good meal in the commu…
Hidden History: Beale Street’s history preserved through music, stories - It's one of the most famous entertainment streets in America, bringing Memphis' blues and world famous barbecue to the masses.
Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January. King was a social activist and Baptist minister who played a key role…

Related Posts