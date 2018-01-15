Former assistant football coach accused of punching head coach takes plea deal

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A now-former middle school assistant football coach accused of punching his head coach in the face has taken a plea deal.

According to police reports, it all started with two football players who were arguing and throwing around the “n-word” after a game.

Police say Mesa Middle School assistant coach Thomas Davis didn’t think his boss was doing enough about the problem and that led to punches.

“I’m a teacher and a coach and I tried to talk to [Davis], and he began to punch me a bunch of times in front of all the kids,” the head coach said.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Davis pleaded no contest last week to battery. He received a deferred sentence meaning he will serve no jail time if he can stay out of trouble for the next few months.

He’ll also have to undergo anger management counseling.

