Farmington city council to talk about cultural district

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Farmington will talk about making the downtown area a cultural district.

According to the Farmington Daily Times, the legislature created the New Mexico Arts and Cultural Districts Program in 2007.

It was created to expand the creative economy in New Mexico.

Districts receive assistance with developing cultural plans and get tax credits to restore historical structures.

The city hopes it will help them boost tourism.

The meeting is happening at the 9 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington City Hall, 800 N. Municipal Drive.

