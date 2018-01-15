“Contemporary Drum Majors for Peace” uphold Dr. King’s vision on MLK Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — MLK Youth Ambassadors demonstrate their commitment to upholding Martin Luther King’s vision of peace and social justice by accepting the responsibility of being “Contemporary Drum Majors for Peace”.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was an activist and prominent leader in the Civil Rights Movement who advocated for using nonviolent resistance, originally inspired by Mahatma Ghandi. Dr. King is quoted as saying,”If you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice. Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”

Those words are as relevant as ever when faced with the challenges of today’s crime-ridden society. As a result, MLK Youth members from the New Mexico MLK State Commission have made a commitment to uphold Dr. King’s mission and vision for social equality through being active, getting involved and drumming. They call it, being “Contemporary Drum Majors for Peace.” They hope to better their community while inspiring and inviting others to join them in spreading Dr. King’s message.

For more information or to participate, visit the MLK State Commission website.