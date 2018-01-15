City issues health alert for blowing dust Monday night, Tuesday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a health alert due to blowing dust.

The health alert will go into effect Monday at 6:20 p.m. and will remain in affect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Environmental Health Department recommends the following tips to those sensitive to blowing dust.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/re-circulation mode.

Limit your time spent outdoors.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

Avoid outdoor exercise.