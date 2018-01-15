BioPark prepares for spring opening of new otter exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The excitement is building for a new BioPark exhibit featuring some adorable furry faces.

Crews at the aquarium are busy putting together the habitat for the North American river otters, expected to open this spring.

Its future residents, female otters named “Chaos” and “Mayhem,” are already living down the street at the zoo. Right now they’re behind the scenes, and BioPark visitors say they’re looking forward to opening day.

“I think it’s a great education tool for the kids and otters are so much fun to watch,” BioPark visitor Wenona Ayarbe said.

Chaos and Mayhem came to the BioPark after being removed from a Louisiana shrimp farm where the mischievous duo was caught stealing shrimp.

