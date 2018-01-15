BioPark prepares for spring opening of new otter exhibit

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The excitement is building for a new BioPark exhibit featuring some adorable furry faces.

Crews at the aquarium are busy putting together the habitat for the North American river otters, expected to open this spring.

Its future residents, female otters named “Chaos” and “Mayhem,” are already living down the street at the zoo. Right now they’re behind the scenes, and BioPark visitors say they’re looking forward to opening day.

“I think it’s a great education tool for the kids and otters are so much fun to watch,” BioPark visitor Wenona Ayarbe said.

Chaos and Mayhem came to the BioPark after being removed from a Louisiana shrimp farm where the mischievous duo was caught stealing shrimp.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s