Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeks Female ‘Bigs’

January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is looking for “bigs” to mentor the next generation of leaders.

Kristen Erickson, BBBS Program Manager, introduces us to Karlina and Taliyah, ‘sisters’ that have been paired for more than a year. Mentors commit just a few short hours per month to their “littles”, but the time is exponentially more meaningful to those recipients.

If you are interested in being a mentor or would like more information, visit BBBS-CNM.org.