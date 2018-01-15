Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico lacking female mentors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico says they need big sisters more than ever.

Officials say they’re trying to get out the message that “Mentored Girls Make Strong Women.” They say now is a crucial time to get that message out, especially with the female empowerment movement sweeping the nation.

“Being a girl is very difficult. We all know that lately with the ‘Me Too’ movement and stuff going on. Girls face specific struggles and specific issues and mentors are people who have been there before and can really help guide them through those,” says Kristin Erickson, program director.

Erickson says that there are about 600 women serving as mentors. While that may seem like a lot, she says those women are already matched up with little girls and that they need more women so they can get more girls into their program.

Erickson says they are also lacking mentors for girls ages 12 to 15.

She says that’s the age group where they see girls going through a lot of struggles both academically and socially.

Erickson says they’re also seeing girls being referred less than boys.

“People don’t think they need it or they’re a single mother who doesn’t see an absence in their life,” said Erickson.

Officials say they need parents, teachers, or social workers to refer these girls to the program because they say young girls tend to hide their problems more than boys do.

They are hoping to get 100 volunteers signed up.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, click here.

