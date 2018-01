BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is waking up behind bars and charged with raping a young family member.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Adam Benavidez is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times over the past two years beginning when she was 12-years-old.

Benavidez faces multiple counts including kidnapping and incest.

