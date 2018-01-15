Alex Bregman says there is no off-season for him

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – World Series Champion Alex Bregman is back in Albuquerque helping the community with various causes. On Sunday, KRQE Sports had the chance to talk with the Houston third baseman and get an update. Bregman said he had a week off after the season ended and since then he has been in the gym working on everything.

If you follow the Astro on Instagram, you can see that he really doesn’t have an off-season with how much work he is putting in.

“Working on every phase of the game, I am trying to get stronger, I’m eating healthier, I’m getting my core stronger, and hopefully I will drive the baseball more this year and hopefully hit more homers,” said Alex Bregman.