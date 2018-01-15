Community leaders gather to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and state leaders gathered Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Grant Chapel AME Church hosted its 22nd annual celebratory breakfast Monday morning to commemorate the life and ideals of Dr. King.

The guest speaker at Monday’s event said it’s important to remember that decades after MLK’s death his work is still not done.

“We’re going to continue to march, continue to walk, continue to pray, continue to serve and continue to protest. Don’t let anybody turn you around,” Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes said.

Since 1986, the country has celebrated the Civil Rights leader’s birthday on the third Monday of January.

