Woman accused of shoplifting, trying to stab worker with needle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused shoplifter may be charged with aggravated assault after police say she tried to stab a grocery store worker with a needle.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Jordan Bakke went into the Albertsons at Lomas and Juan Tabo Saturday, filled a cart with merchandise and tried to leave without paying.

When a security officer tried to stop her, he says she pulled out an uncapped needle and swing it at him. The two then got into a physical fight.

Online records show Bakke is being released on her own recognizance.

