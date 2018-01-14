Woman accused of shoplifting, trying to stab worker with needle

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused shoplifter may be charged with aggravated assault after police say she tried to stab a grocery store worker with a needle.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Jordan Bakke went into the Albertsons at Lomas and Juan Tabo Saturday, filled a cart with merchandise and tried to leave without paying.

When a security officer tried to stop her, he says she pulled out an uncapped needle and swing it at him. The two then got into a physical fight.

Online records show Bakke is being released on her own recognizance.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s