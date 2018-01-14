UNM report details traffic fatalities in New Mexico for 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has released a report detailing traffic fatalities in New Mexico for 2017.

Data collected by the UNM shows Bernalillo county had the highest number of deaths at 91 followed by San Juan County at 34.

The total number of 370 is slightly down from last year’s, which was 405.

The total number of alcohol-related fatal crashes is 129. This is also down from the previous year’s 171.

UNM reports that De Baca, Harding and Los Alamos counties had zero traffic fatalities in 2017.

