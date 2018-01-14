The Week in Photos

New York Fire Department firefighters exit the building after responding to a small fire at Trump Tower, January 8, 2018 in New York City. An electrical fire related to the building's HVAC system broke out on the roof of the 58 floor building. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mayor Tim Keller uses local station mics to demonstrate design flaw with ART buses not having enough room to park at platforms.

A chorus of iPal robots sing for attendees at the AvatarMind booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A local hiker and an animal rescuer are possibly facing charges because of what they did to rescue this fox.

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10 photo, US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Africans woke up on Friday Jan. 12, 2018 to find President Donald Trump taking an interest in their continent. Using vulgar language, Trump on Thursday questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Law enforcement and first responders were honored for their quick response to the deadly Aztec High School school shooting.

A Cal Fire firefighter looks through a car next to a home that was destroyed by a mudslide on January 12, 2018 in Montecito, California. 17 people have died and hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The new “No trespassing” signs at underpasses across the city may not be up much longer after the New Mexico Department of Transportation admits they’re outdated.

This smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)