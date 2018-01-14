Secondary elevators to be out of service at Carlsbad Caverns

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – Officials at Carlsbad Caverns National Park say the park’s secondary elevators will be out of service for required maintenance from Jan. 22-24.

The work involves shortening the cables installed on both secondary elevator cars last February.

Park officials say stretches in new hoist cables is common, especially in long hoistways like the 750-foot shaft at Carlsbad Caverns.

There are two separate elevator systems in two separate elevator shafts at the park.

The primary elevator system was installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a six-inch motor shaft sheared off.

Work to repair and modernize the primary elevators began last December and is scheduled to be completed in May.

The secondary elevators have been providing all park elevator service while the primary elevators are being rebuilt.